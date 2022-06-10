How to unlock the Cannon Gear set in Mario Strikers: Battle League

For some people, a good offense is the best form of defense. They want to put out an all out blitz on you in any situation, wearing you down and showing you they have a mighty hammer on their side. If you are one of these people, you may want to consider using the Cannon Gear set in Mario Strikers: Battle League. Here is a quick explainer on all of the pieces.

Cannon Gear set in Mario Strikers: Battle League

The Cannon Gear set is one of the starter options available in the Gear Settings store of Mario Strikers: Battle League, so you do not need to accomplish any sort of special requirements to get a look at the pieces. That being said, you will need to purchase each gear piece for 100 coins each, 400 coins for the whole lot.

The Cannon Gear set is wholly focused on making you into an offensive juggernaut. Each piece that you equip to a character will increase their shooting stat while sacrificing other areas. Here are all of the pieces:

Cannon Visor – Shooting +2, Technique -2

Cannon Gloves – Shooting +2, Speed -2

Cannon Plate – Shooting +2, Strength -2

Cannon Boots – Shooting +2, Passing -2

As you can see, all of the Cannon Gear set will make you a force when you have the ball in a good position. However, if you decide to equip all of this gear to a character at one time, they will be worse in several other areas. You will need to decide If you are fine with sacrificing those areas of the game to have the potential to score a lot.