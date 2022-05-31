How to unlock the Dark Iron weapon transmogs and Grimhowl mount in World of Warcraft

While the main staple of World of Warcraft’s Patch 9.2.5 is the addition of cross-faction premade group instances, the patch is also adding a few new goodies to collect. Players who have a Dark Iron Dwarf character can take on a quest chain that awards them with the Grimhowl mount and a trio of Dark Iron-themed weapon transmogs.

Requirements

In order to be eligible to start the quest, the character must be a level 50 Dark Iron Dwarf with the “Heritage of the Dark Iron” achievement. This means that the character must have been leveled manually and not from a level boost or race change. Once these requirements are meant, the quest “The Anvil-Thane’s Designs” can be picked up from Anvil-Thane Thurgaden in Shadowforge City.

Dark Iron Heritage Quest Chain

The quest chain is pretty straight-forward. You must simply head northeast from Thurgaden’s position and up the ramp until you arrive at the Grim Guzzler. Here you will defeat Strongarm Jarden in either a brawl or beer-drinking contest. She will surrender the plans to you, activating the next quest.

This next part has the player search around Shadowforge City for several materials. Most are scattered on the ground throughout the zone. There is a fire elemental in the lower section of the Grim Guzzler that drops one when killed, and the last can be obtained by talking to Kasea in the bottom section of the city just past where Thurgadin gave the initial quest.

You must then present these materials to Thurgadin, who will have you place them on the nearby anvil. Completing this will reward you with the Arsenal: Lavaforge Armements transmog collection. This unlocks a shield, two-handed mace/staff, and a one-handed axe that are all themed after the Dark Iron Dwarves aesthetic.

The quest then continues by having you take a harness fashioned from the extra materials back to Kasea. She will then have you pet, play, and feed her hound Grimhowl to gain its trust. Completing this portion will reward you with the Grimhowl’s Face Axe item, which can be used to learn how to summon Grimhowl as a mount and ending the quest chain.