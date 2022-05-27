How to unlock the Duality Dungeon in Destiny 2

The latest expansion for Destiny 2 brings an assortment of new mechanics and gameplay systems. The Witch Queen has a cinematic campaign, a new destination, and a complete rework of the light-based subclasses.

Season 17, Season of the Haunted is delivering a brand-new dungeon, titled Duality. Dungeons are game-changing activities that push guardians and their builds and contain powerful new gear and items to pursue. Duality isn’t a free update, nor does it come as a standard seasonal offering, so this guide will explain how to unlock and enter this new Dungeon.

Witch Queen Deluxe Edition

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The simplest method of unlocking the new dungeon is to purchase the Witch Queen Deluxe edition. This includes the entirety of Witch Queen, all four seasons to follow, and both new dungeons that will appear in season 17 and season 19 alike.

The Witch Queen Dungeon Key

Screenshot by DoubleXP

For those who don’t wish to purchase all of Witch Queen or own it piecemeal, Bungie offers a special Dungeon key purchase that costs 2000 silver in the Eververse store. This will allow you to enter these dungeons even without owning Witch Queen or the new season pass.

Dungeon Entry Requirements

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The Duality Dungeon will have two different difficulty levels to select from. A standard version with a 1550 light level requirement, and a 1590 Master difficulty variant. This difficulty promises enhanced rewards and artifice armor upon completion. To enter the dungeon, you must acquire the quest titled “A single thread”.

A Single Thread Quest

Head to the Tower and speak with Hawthorne. She is located near the Annex entrance and the picture above details exactly where to find her.

Speak With Hawthorne

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Speak with Hawthorne to acquire the quest which will unlock the Duality dungeon. She implores the guardians to meet with Eric at the old tribute hall located on the returning Leviathan ship.

Entering the Dungeon

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Once the above steps are completed, head to the Moon location via the director, then select Duality, located in the heart of the new Leviathan patrol destination. Once inside, a short cutscene will commence, and the new dungeon will be yours to explore and conquer.