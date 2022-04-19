How to unlock the First Blood outfit cosmetic in Back 4 Blood

Among Sylvester Stallone’s many recognized and easily remembered roles in his long acting career is as John Rambo. There are still video games that love reliving the days of that movie series by including him in many titles. If you are a fan of him and play Back 4 Blood, you can also unlock a new skin outfit that calls back to the movie as well. Here is how to unlock the First Blood outfit in Back 4 Blood.

The First Blood skin is an outfit that you can unlock for Walker in Back 4 Blood. To get it, you will need to first acquire at least 13 Skull Totems from the Tunnels of Terror Ridden Hives and pay them at the Skull Totem Track in Supply Lines. However, timing will be key because this track regularly refreshes throughout the day.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Also, because of the refreshing track, you will likely need to purchase all items in front of the skin when it appears before you can actually equip it. This will likely bump up the Skull Totems you need at one time to be closer to around 30, depending on what is present in the line.