Seeing a character in Back 4 Blood all dressed up in a snazzy suit is not typically something you would expect to see. That’s why skin cosmetics in video games are so beloved. Not only does it change things up and let you stand out from other players, but it brings in looks you would not expect to see in many situations. In this case, Evangelo has a good-looking white suit that is a reference to the most famous spy ever, James Bond. Here is how to unlock the License to Kill outfit cosmetic in Back 4 Blood.

Related: Ridden Hives in Back 4 Blood explained

To unlock the License to Kill outfit cosmetic in Back 4 Blood, you must first acquire some Skull Totems from Ridden Hives in the Tunnels of Terror expansion. When you go into these areas, you can find up to three Totems per level, and if your team escapes with them in hand, they will be added to your currency to spend in Supply Lines.

With License to Kill only being available in the Skull Totem Track, you will have to pick the right time to acquire it. While the skin itself costs 13 Skull Totems, you have to unlock everything in front of it before you can grab the suit. This will likely mean you have to save up about 30 Skull Totems to grab it in one go. Also, the line refreshes hourly, so you may lose access to it for a while until it eventually randomly comes back.