How to unlock the M1916 marksman rifle in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone

From new maps to expanded Caldera locations, Season Three for Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone may be shaping up to be the best yet. Though, players cannot forget that another new season results in even more guns try out. The latest update brings two never-before-seen weapons to the games, including the M1916 marksman rifle. Here’s how you get can get your hands on it.

During Season Three, players can unlock the new M1916 marksman rifle by surpassing Tier 15 in the Battle Pass. Luckily, the tier’s reward is just one of few that are free to all Vanguard and Warzone players. Those desiring the latest weapon may want to progress as fast as they can, as the gun will require you to do a specific (and likely difficult) challenge to own it once the season is over. Some may find it best to avoid this by simply buying the Season Pass bundle to reach its first 25 tiers right away.

Even without attachments, the base M1916 is one of the most impressive in its category. It bears a large two-hit kill area and 20 round clips to ensure you finish off a number of enemies at a time. That being said, we recommend players use it at close-range before unlocking a collection of its attachments, as its brutal kick can greatly affect long distance shots.

