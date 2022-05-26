How to unlock the Moonglow stage in Vampire Survivors

Vampire Survivors is an action roguelike game in which you are tasked with surviving for as long as you can while having thousands of enemies thrown at you. As you defeat enemies and gain levels, you’ll get new accessories and weapons that’ll make you stronger. Getting the correct combination of accessories and weapons is key to surviving as long as possible in this game and what will help you get the many unlockables in this game. Unlockables come in a variety of forms: characters, weapons, accessories, and stages. One unique stage that was introduced in update 0.6.1 is the Moonglow stage.

The Moonglow stage provides a new twist as it introduces an NPC which the player can interact and buy items from. This NPC sells two items. The first item is a Glass Vizard, for 10,000g. This item will unlock a merchant for all the other stages in the game. The second item is a Golden Egg, which will permanently raise a stat for the character you’re using. Unlike the other upgrades in the game, where you can only purchase them up to a certain number of times, the Golden Egg has no limit. Meaning that, as long as you have the gold, you can constantly keep upgrading your characters. Being able to get an in-game shop during your runs makes Moonglow worth unlocking and although the method to getting to this stage can be difficult, with enough patience, you’ll be able to do it.

Unlocking the Moonglow stage

To unlock the Moonglow stage, you’ll have to have these four stages: Mad Forest, Inlaid Library, Dairy Plant, and Gallo Tower. Second, you need to unlock these stages’ Hyper Mode by surviving for 25 minutes in each stage. If you’ve done this already, simply start up a run that you can either finish or quit. Then, at the end of the run, you should get an achievement saying you’ve unlocked Moonglow.