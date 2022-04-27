How to unlock the Nikita AVT assault rifle in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone

Like any season before it, Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard’s Season Three introduces players to two brand new weapons. This includes the M1916 marksman rifle and the shockingly fast, yet accurate Nikita AVT assault rifle. The battle royale and multiplayer components may already have a vast collection of ARs, but the Nikita AVT has welcomed itself as one of the best in its class and is surely a must-have. Here’s how you can obtain the weapon and become a powerhouse at medium-range.

Players can own the Nikita AVT in both Warzone and Vanguard just by reaching Tier 31 of the Season Three Battle Pass. The tier is entirely free, so even those who don’t own the pass can still gain access to the weapon. If surpassing Tier 31 sounds too daunting for you, the game will feature challenges that reward the Nikita AVT after the season is over.

It would not be a surprise if the Nikita AVT becomes one of the most popular DLC weapons to date. When compared to other assault rifles, it is the only gun that holds a respectable balance of fire rate, accuracy, and firepower. However, like the new M1916, it also deals with a rampant amount of recoil. So, we advise keeping the gun out of long-range battles until you’ve unlocked one of its underbarrels and rear grips.

Related: Call of Duty: Warzone 1.57 update patch notes – All changes in Season Three