How to unlock the Oink! Achievement in Ravenous Devils

Ravenous Devils is packed with easy Achievements to unlock as you work through the story, adding a sense of progression that’s sorely lacking at times when all you’re doing is murdering people and cooking them up. However, some of these Achievements are missable, which is why we’ve put together this guide for unlocking the Oink! Achievement.

Play with the sign ten times

The Oink! Achievement has a deceivingly simple requirement. You must play with the sign on the pub a total of ten times for it to unlock. However, you’re never given any indication that you can play with this sign, and it seems as though it’s impossible to even interact with. The sign is on the outside of the pub to the left of the main screen you play on. You’ll need to be on the same floor as the pub to see it since the kitchen is too low and the tailor’s shop and greenhouse are too high.

How to play with the sign

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To play with the sign, move the cursor over to the left of the pub as far as it will go. This should allow you to look at the front of the pub and see the sign. Next, move the cursor around a little until the sign is highlighted. This is the point at which you can click or tap the interaction button to play with the sign. Once you’ve figured out how to interact with the sign, you only need to play with it a total of ten times for the Achievement to unlock. We found that it was easiest to keep clicking the sign until the Achievement popped. If you don’t, you’ll be waiting for a while to unlock this one and could even miss it.