How to unlock the Rockabilly outfit cosmetic in Back 4 Blood

Through the first few months of Back 4 Blood’s shelf life, we have not seen too many interesting skins and other cosmetics in the game. Luckily, with the release of the game’s first expansion, Tunnels of Terror, a bunch of new outfits that look out of place and fun have been introduced to the game. Here is how to unlock Karlee’s new outfit cosmetic, Rockabilly.

To get the Rockabilly outfit in Back 4 Blood, you must first acquire at least 13 Skull Totems to buy it from the Supply Lines section in the Fort Hope base. However, the Skull Totem Track refreshes hourly, so you will have to find a proper moment where the skin is available and purchase all of the other items in front of it. Because of this, you will likely need to have around 30 Skull Totems to clear a line at one time.

Getting Skull Totems is not too terribly hard, but it will be a challenge. First, go into Campaign levels and look out for Ridden Hives that you and your team can enter. When everyone stands by the entrance, you will be loaded into a new level where you can grab up to three Skull Totems and must have them in hand when you reach the end for them to be added to your currency to spend at Supply Lines.