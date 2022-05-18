How to unlock the Sawmill in V Rising

V Rising offers players the opportunity to live in a forsaken land, rebuilding their once magnificent keep while subjugating others. A large part of this title is unlocking recipes for further crafting to help build structures and craft armaments.

The sawmill in V Rising is one of the first buildings unlocked while completing the tutorial. First, players will need to craft armor for themselves. Then, axes and maces are introduced for logging and mining, respectively. Third, an introduction to stronghold hearts is completed, followed by introducing players to fortifying their keeps.

After this is all completed, the tutorial will change to ‘Getting Ready for the Hunt.’ Once this tutorial quest begins, players will have the Sawmill unlocked.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The Sawmill schematic can be found by entering build mode with ‘B’, then going to the ‘Production’ tab, and finally the ‘Refinement’ tab. It’s the first building within this menu. The Sawmill takes 400 lumber, and 80 stone in order to place. It also must be placed within land owned by the player.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Once the Sawmill has been placed, it becomes a mostly passive structure as many production buildings within V Rising are. Lumber will be placed in, and turned into planks passively over time. Currently, players need to place 20 logs for a single plank and a single pile of sawdust — a jarring equation when one considers how planks are actually made, and that the saw mill literally saws the logs.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Later, reinforced planks will be made in the Sawmill using iron ingots and planks using much of the same conversion rates. It’s vital for newer players to try to keep the Sawmill operational, meaning at least having some lumber in there for a conversion over time. Many of the available recipes will call for planks in some form, and stalling on progress due to needing to wait on the Sawmill wastes a lot of time.