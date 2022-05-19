How to unlock the Stone Skies Newcastle skin Apex Legends

There are already several Newcastle skins in Apex Legends that can be purchased in-game, but there is one exclusive, well-crafted cosmetic Newcastle fans can obtain at no price, whatsoever. Known as the Stone Skies skin, it features a dazzling pattern that dresses the Legend in neon blue and hot pink armor. Better yet, it comes packaged into a bundle with two other accessories. Here’s how you can nab the Stone Skies skin and use it in your next match.

The Epic Stone Skies skin is an exclusive reward for those who have an Amazon Prime account. If that happens to be you, simply head to the Prime Gaming’s Apex Legend page on an internet browser to claim all of the current free goodies. Upon claiming the items, the page should then prompt you to connect your Prime Gaming to an EA account so that you receive the rewards in-game. The process should take just a few minutes, but players will only have until June 16 to claim the bundle. After this date, there will then be another set of exclusive cosmetics taking its place for Prime Gaming members to also redeem.

Aside from the skin, the Stone Skies bundle also includes a matching The Real Teal Peacekeeper weapon skin and the Cellular Banner Frame. Players who’ve successfully redeemed the bundle can then discover the skin and banner in the game’s Legends tab, as The Real Teal Peacekeeper can be found in the Loadout tab. We also recommend Newcastle players progress through Season 13: Saviors Battle Pass for even more of the Legend’s skins. For instance, anyone who purchases the pass will automatically own the Epic Firewall skin, while his dedicated Trackers can be earned at later tiers.

