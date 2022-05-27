Like many other games available today, Sea of Thieves is a title that you will want to have updated to its latest version at all times. If you are running an old build of the game, you won’t be able to access the game, or if you do, it will be very broken. While some like to keep their games automatically updated, others want to choose when and where their downloads happen. Here is how you can manually update Sea of Thieves on PC.

How to update Sea of Thieves on PC

If you have automatic updates turned off or are running into a bug where the game is not taking care of it automatically, you can run into either the Beigebeard or Lightbeigebeard error codes. Be sure you have completely exited the game and it is not running in the background.

You will need to open up the Microsoft Store app. Search for Sea of Thieves and open up its store page. If the store finds an older version of the game is on your PC, it should begin automatically updating.

If the above did not work, either press the Windows key or select the search bar in the bottom left of your screen. Type in wsreset and press Enter. This will restart the Windows Store app and bring you back to the home page. Search for and open up the Sea of Thieves page again and it should update.

If none of the above have worked, try opening up the Library in the bottom left corner of the Windows Store page. At the top right of the next screen will be a button that says Get Updates. Press it, and every Windows Store app in your library will search for an update and begin updating automatically.

We recommend restarting your PC and retrying the three suggestions above if you are still having issues. If nothing is working, we suggest contacting Sea of Thieves Support.