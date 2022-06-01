Your gear in Diablo Immortal is one of the most important factors for your success as you fight Hell’s demons. Sure, leveling up and making your abilities better will be important as well, but constantly looting and finding better armor and weapons is how you continuously will raise your stats in the game. That being said, if you find an item that you like, you can upgrade it to get more use out of it. Here is how to upgrade your gear in Diablo Immortal.

How to upgrade gear in Diablo Immortal

To upgrade gear in Diablo Immortal, the item in question needs to be at least of a yellow-colored Rare quality. The blue and white items that drop all over the place can not be upgraded, but with how much you will find them, there really is not much point to wanting to upgrade them anyway.

When you have an at least Rare item, visit any Blacksmith in a settlement and look at their Services. Make sure the item you want to upgrade is equipped, and select it. You will need to pay a sum of Gold, Scrap Materials, and Enchanted Dust to make it better.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To get Materials, you will need to salvage unwanted items with the Blacksmith or earn them from progressing through the free portion of the battle pass. The salvaging option will get you much more in a shorter time, though.

To get Enchanted Dust, you can Salvage Rare items or talk to the Smithing Materials Vendor and purchase it for Scrap Materials. You might also be lucky enough to loot it around the world.

Do not be afraid to upgrade your gear at any time. Even if you find another item that you like better, you can transfer that upgrade from the old piece to the new piece at the Blacksmith.