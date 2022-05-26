How to upgrade your Pickhammer in My Time at Sandrock

The Pickhammer in My Time at Sandrock is a vital tool that every Builder needs to have in their inventory. The mighty Pickhammer, while not a great melee weapon, is necessary to keep around if players want to progress and complete their commissions in the game. In addition, the Pickhammer allows players to gather resources from rocks and scrap piles and go Ruin Diving to collect relics and other valuable resources.

The Pickhammer has different tiers that players can unlock to increase its usefulness. In the beginning, players will start with only a basic Pickhammer. The next tier up from there is the Bronze Pickhammer. While the materials needed for this next tier may seem intuitive, namely, gathering Bronze, players also have to find other materials to use.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To get the Bronze Pickhammer, players do not need to have a Pickhammer in their inventories. This is an entirely new item that must be crafted from scratch. The same principle applies to any other upgraded tier of Pickhammer, such as the Iron Pickhammer. To acquire this item, players will need to have the following resources:

Item Found 5x Bronze Bars Crafted in your furnace, or can be purchased for Gols at Hammer Time. To craft one bar of Bronze, you will need 3x Copper and 2x Tin. 2x Wooden Stick These can be crafted at your Workbench, or gathered from the Recycler as a possible output from Wooden Scrap. To craft a Wooden Stick, you’ll need 3x Wood. 2x Copper Screws Copper Screws are crafted in pairs at your Grinder. To make one set of Copper Screws you’ll need 1x Copper Bar. 1x Sharpening Stone This can only be bought from the Smithy in town named Hammer Time. The price of the Sharpening Stone is subject to change, so if you see it being sold for a low price, you’ll want to take advantage of that.

Once you have all these materials, you’ll need to head to your Worktable and craft it there. Once crafted, you’ll need to place it in your hotbar to use it. As a tip, sell your old Pickhammer to make a little extra Gols – you’ll never know when you’ll need them!