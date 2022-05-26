How to upgrade your Worktable in My Time at Sandrock

There’s nothing more vital to your gameplay than your ability to be a Builder in My Time at Sandrock. To become a proficient Builder, players need to make use of all their tools, weapons, and resources to the best of their ability. So even though your Workshop is a bit lacking when you start out, it’s quite simple to work your way up the ranks with a little hard work.

The Worktable is the only of your crafting tools that don’t require crafting time. This means that you can instantly craft the item you’re looking for so long as you have the resources needed. This is not only useful but a welcome change from waiting for your items to finish. The Worktable is also where you’ll be crafting your very first Pickhammer, the most critical tool a Builder can have.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

As you climb up through the rankings of the local Builders and progress further through the story, you’ll find yourself needing more complex components that can only be crafted with an Intermediate Worktable. The good news is, that you don’t need to build a whole new one from scratch; you simply need to select the upgrade tab on the top of the screen and supply the necessary items:

Item Location 5x Marble Slab Refined at a Processor. You’ll need to purchase the recipe from the Commerce Guild Store. 10x Copper Wire Crafted at the Grinder from Iron Ingots. You’ll need to purchase the recipe from the Commerce Guild Store. 10x Old Parts Collected from The Breach Hazardous Ruins, Eufaula Salvage Abandoned Ruins, Recycler, Eufaula Salvage Shop. 5x Hardwood Stick Refined at a Processor. 3x Machine Upgrade Kit Purchased from Hammer Time.

Make sure that you build up your Gol supplies so that you can afford the Machine Upgrade Kits. The prices will not remain static, and it can be highly frustrating to lack enough money during any time of inflation. You can gather Copper Ingots from Copper Scrap and Old Parts from Mechanical Scrap from the Recycler.