how-to-use-a-bandage-in-arma-reforger

Arma Reforger is a military simulation sandbox game in which you’ll need to fight dozens of other real players and more than a few bots in combat. This means that you will get shot more often than you’d like as you explore Everon in search of bases to capture. When that happens, you’ll be left bleeding and wounded. This guide explains how to use a bandage to fix that.

Step 1: Equip the bandage

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Once you’ve been hit, you can open the inventory screen to check your status. You’ll see blood around the screen and the Wounded or Bleeding status effects on this screen if you’re in trouble. This means that you need to open the quick select menu, the bar that pops up at the bottom of the screen and scroll over to the bandage. It’s the black packet next to the grenade in the image above but will also be labeled as a bandage.

Step 2: Use the bandage

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Your soldier will now have the bandage equipped, as you can see in the image above. However, you can’t use the bandage on yourself unless you’ve been injured. While you can equip it and run around with it as much as you want, it will only be helpful to you if you’re bleeding. You’ll need to hold the interact button to use it, which will stop any bleeding your soldier is suffering from.

Bandages don’t heal wounds, they just prevent you from bleeding out. You’ll need a medkit and some serious attention to fix up your injury. If you don’t get it before your next combat encounter, you’ll probably die from the next bullet that comes your way. Ask your team if they can help you out, but if they can’t, go back to base and pick up any aid items that you can use to fix yourself up.