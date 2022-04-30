How to use a Mii as your player character in Nintendo Switch Sports

The much anticipated Nintendo Switch Sports is finally out, giving all the sports fanatics another game to binge on. There are six events where players can compete in Spocco Square, a fictional multi-sport venue. Players can create their own avatars in the game and fully customize the character as desired. However, players can also use the Mii characters from the original Wii sports titles that became very popular.

To use the Mii in Nintendo Switch Sports, follow the below-mentioned steps:

First, you need to create a Mii character for you to use. This can be done by going into the Mii menu from the homescreen and selecting the “create a new Mii” option.

After you have created the Mii character, select the Customize option from the menu.

Once inside, select the Body option.

Here, you should see two options. The first one won’t have a name and wil allow you to customize the body type of your avatar from scratch. However, pick the Mii (second) option to get the Mii design. This will load all the Mii characters you have created, and you can choose your desired one from here.

One thing to note is that there aren’t a lot of customizations available while creating a Mii character. This is because Mii characters are considered special characters; hence, they are already customized.