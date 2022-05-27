How to use cheats and console commands in V Rising

The survival-crafter V Rising tasks players with reclaiming the lands of Vardoran for the undead lords and ladies. While already expansive, and with Stunlock Studios promising even more lands and abilities in the future, it’s possible for players to occasionally become stuck or otherwise bugged.

Thankfully, V Rising has a few tools available for server administrators to use to help run an effective server. Players should note, however, that using these features currently enacts a 100+ hour cooldown, during which the server admin will be unable to interact with the world — closing doors, defending themselves, picking up loot, and changing form are all restricted until the admin cooldown ends.

Thus, prior to beginning to delve into the world of cheats and console commands in V Rising, players should exhaust all other options of solving the problem, short of having players create a new character.

Enabling the console in V Rising

Enabling the console in V Rising is a simple endeavor: players should navigate to ‘Options’, and took near the top of the ‘General’ tab. The option ‘Console Enabled’ has a radial box at the end: click it to enable the console.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Now, using the tilde ` key (the key beneath ESC) will open the developer console within V Rising.

Becoming the admin

If this is an online server, in order to use the console and its commands, players will need to have themselves listed as admins within the server structure. On the server machine, navigate to (…#VRisingserverlocation/VRisingServer_Data/StreamingAssets/Settings/) and find the text file called ‘adminlist’. Within this text, place your SteamID64, save the file, exit, and restart the server. Your Steam account will now have admin privilege’s.

Using the Developer Console

The developer console within V Rising acts much as an Integrated Development Environment, better known as an IDE, so users that have tinkered with the likes of Atom or Visual Studio should feel comfortable here. The console predicts what users are attempting to do, offered value queries when necessary and otherwise guiding users towards completing the necessary task.

Pressing the tilde will open the console from the top: from here, typing ‘list’ and pressing enter will show all possible commands within the console text.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Again, experimenting with this console can and will block gameplay for a 100+ hour cooldown for whomever is logged as the server admin. Users should use these options sparingly, if at all.