How to use Defit with Pokemon Go

Hatching is a vital part of trainers’ progression in Pokémon Go. Not only is it a good source for XP farming, but it also allows trainers to catch rare Pokémon, which would otherwise be very tough. However, walking long distances is not always convenient just to hatch eggs. In that case, trainers can use the Defit app, which allows users to add distance to their progress bar without hacks or GPS spoofs.

Defit is an application that automatically adds activity to the database, which is the distance covered in this case, without actually covering the distance. Hence, you can use it effectively to hatch eggs in Pokémon Go without going out. Defit is currently only available on Android, so iOS users are out of luck in regards to using this app. To use the app, follow these steps:

Install the Defit application from Playstore. Furthermore, install the Google Fit app if you don’t have it already.

Login inside the Defit app using the same email ID you use for Pokémon Go. Grant all the necessary permissions when asked for it. Similarly, do the same for the Google Fit app.

Open Pokémon Go and turn on Adventure Sync from the settings menu.

Finally, open the Deift app again and look for the ‘AD’ option on the main screen. Using it, you’ll be able to add kilometres to the distance covered as desired. Once done, this will automatically be reflected in Pokémon Go.

Keep in mind even though Defit doesn’t use any hacks or spoofs, it is still a third-party app. Hence, use the app sporadically and do not go overboard with hatching eggs.