How to use flashlights in Arma Reforger

Arma Reforger is built using Bohemia Interactive’s brand new Enfusion Engine. It’s capable of rendering some of the best-looking water you’ve ever seen and allows for creativity in environmental design. Part of that creativity extends to how the game is lit at night, mainly using the moon. However, we’ve found that it’s still incredibly dark and have died more times than we’d like to admit due to mishandling our flashlight. This guide explains how to use flashlights so you don’t get shot when trying to turn yours off.

How to equip your flashlight

Before you can do anything, you need to equip your flashlight. This should be part of your standard equipment unless you’ve somehow dropped it while searching an enemy soldier. It will be part of your quick select menu by default, but you’ll need to open your inventory and add it if you’ve removed it. Hold the select button on a gamepad to open your quick select menu, and then use the shoulder buttons to scroll to your flashlight. When you release the select button, you’ll have the flashlight equipped.

Use the X button on the gamepad to turn your flashlight on or off. Then, you can equip your weapon, and your flashlight will remain in that mode, which is really handy when you’re trying to take a radio station at night. However, as you approach an enemy position, the soldiers will see you coming from miles away if you have your flashlight on. So, open the quick select menu and use your flashlight again to turn it off. You can set up a shortcut for this with the direction pad on gamepads to make your life easier.

It goes without saying that you should only have your flashlight equipped at night when absolutely necessary. It gives away your position, and if you’re on your own, you could be an easy target. While a flashlight aids you in seeing where you’re going, it also allows enemies to track you with little to no effort. Even the AI enemies in Arma Reforger have keen eyes, and they’ll start shooting as soon as they see that light if you’re careless.