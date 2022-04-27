How to use Jump Gates in OGame

In OGame, you take control of a budding space empire. Whether you choose to run a peaceful merchant fleet or to take control of the galaxy by force, this browser-based game gives you plenty of options. No matter what approach you take, though, you’ll want a quick way to get from one system to the next. That is where Jump Gates come in.

Jump Gates in OGame let you quickly move from one planet to another, but, like many things in the game, they aren’t always the most straightforward things to use, but if you want to visit your friends’ planets, you’ll need to buckle down and figure them out. Here is everything you need to know about how to use Jump Gates to master the universe.

How to use Jump Gates

The first step to using Jump Gates is, of course, to build them. To unlock the technology, you need to gain the following prerequisites:

Lunar Base of Level 1

Hyperspace Technology of Level 7

Once you have that, it is a simple task of building a Jump Gate at your lunar base. It should be noted that you need at least two of the gates for them to function. You have to have somewhere to jump to, after all.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Once you’ve built the gates, you can use them by:

Select the moon you are moving your ships from

Select the Facilities tab on the left side of the screen – see Screenshot above.

tab on the left side of the screen – see Screenshot above. Select the Jump Gate option from the right corner of the menu

option from the right corner of the menu In the new pop-up window, select the ships you wish to move

Remember that you can’t take resources with you, so make sure you have any resources you need at your destination.