How to use Saints Row’s Boss Factory and make your own boss

The Saints Row reboot is coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store this August. You don’t have to wait till then to get a head start though. The Boss Factory demo is out now on those same platforms, letting you create your custom character ahead of time.

Once you download the demo from your platform of choice, you can get started. You’ll be able to customize your boss or switch to an entirely different creation at any time in the full game, so now’s a good time to start building your squad. Here are the options available to you, as well as some info on scoring a few bonuses before the full game arrives.

How to make your own boss

Boss Factory gives you a ton of options for creating your character — Deep Silver calls it the “best-ever character creation tools” it’s released, and that description is apt. You can start with one of eight different presets or immediately open up the customization options and get going.

First up is your outfit, which allows you to choose from a wide range of tops, bottoms, and shoes, all of which include material and clothing options. There are a number of full-body outfits too. In addition to clothing, you can have facial accessories like hats, helmets, and glasses.

After this comes your physical look, which encompasses your body, skin, tattoos, face, head, and hair. All shapes and sizes are available, and even skin conditions like vitiligo can be chosen. Additionally, all hair styles work on any boss — there are zero gender restrictions here. The sliders are totally under your control.

Lastly, there’s the Personality tab. These include your boss’s voice and a pair of emotes. The range of emotes is wide, and it includes gestures for both standing still and moving. Voice types are irrespective of gender here as well.

How to claim the boss bonuses

Once you’ve made your boss, it’s time to get some goodies. Share your boss design from within the demo, and you’ll get a pair of idols helmets when the game releases. Register for a Saints Row account within the demo, and you’ll also get the Marshall Rocket Launcher. Deep Silver hasn’t said how these will be delivered, but presumably you’ll get a code sent to the email that you used to sign up for the Saints Row account.