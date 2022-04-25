How to use smokes effectively in Valorant

Although having decent precision and aiming is a core component of excelling in an FPS game like Valorant, players also need to get familiar with other nuances of the game to maximize their potential. One such element is the ability to utilize smokes in the game effectively. Players who have mastered the art of smokes and their shooting skills will always have the upper hand over other players who just rely on their reflexes and pure skill. Hence, it’s vital to understand and learn how to smoke efficiently for the best possible results in Valorant.

If you have played CS:GO before, you know how important it is to get used to different smoking lineups. Using smokes is not just a one-dimensional skill where you toss it just to block the vision. Instead, there are so many various angles that you can utilize to maximize a smoke’s capability. Furthermore, every Agent has a separate smoking pattern, and depending upon the specific map, there are numerous ways you can approach the scenario. It’s recommended to spend time in training mode with the Agent you plan to use and get familiar with the different smoking lineups.

It’s a no-brainer that smokes should be usually placed in choke points so that it stifles the defense/offense. However, make sure you do not block the vision for your own teammates, which is very often the case. Furthermore, do not use every charge of smoke immediately every time. It’s worth saving your smoke for the clutch moments and can make or break the game.