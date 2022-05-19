How to use Task Tracker in Lost Ark

Lost Ark has a ton of daily and weekly activities that require your attention day-to-day, and it can be hard to keep track of everything you need to do in a given amount of time. While some players may try to keep a spreadsheet or keep track of everything in their heads, there’s now a convenient way to track what you have to do in-game.

The recent May Update to Lost Ark brought forth some new quality-of-life updates to help players play in comfort. One of these updates was the addition of a Task Tracker, which is a way to keep track of what daily or weekly activities you still have to do. No more clicking through a Google Sheets document — now, everything is accessible in-game.

To use your Task Tracker, first, navigate to the “Services” button on the bottom-right of the screen. Then, hit the “Game Menu” tab. Alternatively, you can hit the ESC key on your keyboard instead. This will bring you to the Game Menu. From here, you can see a new space for a Task Tracker on the right side of the Game Menu.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Hit “Settings” under Task Tracker, which will bring you to a screen where you can choose which dailies and weeklies you want to track.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

From here, you can click the checkmark button for anything you want to track. It’s recommended that you just check off everything, as you ideally should be doing everything that it tracks anyways. Once you choose all the things you want to track, hit “Apply.”

Screenshot by DoubleXP

From here, you can see all the tasks you need to do know on the right side of the screen. Scroll to the bottom to see your weeklies, while your dailies are neatly lined up on top. Each number on the right side shows you how much of a certain task you have left to do. For example, in the image above, Una’s Tasks has a 3/3 next to it, meaning there are still 3 Una’s Tasks to complete.

Note: While this list manages to encompass most of the dailies and weeklies you should be doing, it doesn’t have everything. For example, there is no ability to track whether or not you did a certain event, such as a Field Boss or Chaos Gate. There is also no way to track if you’ve done an Adventure Island for the day, or whether or not you have visited a weekly shop. Be mindful of what you have left to do, and don’t rely solely on this tracker. It does get most of the job done, however, so utilize it well for what it is.

You should also know that each individual character has an individual Task Tracker. If you have any alt. characters, this means you will have to go to each individual character and set up a Task Tracker. You can do this pretty easily by simply switching characters.

That’s all you need to know about how to use the Task Tracker in Lost Ark! Now, you won’t have any reason to skip out on dailies or weeklies, so use this tool well.