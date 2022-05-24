Communication is key in a teamwork-oriented game like Back 4 Blood. Whether you are working through the campaign or trying to outlast the enemy team in Swarm Mode, having communication will allow you to react and work together much better than without it. However, not everyone has a headset and mic to talk with each other. Luckily, you can use text chat to let others know something even outside of PC. Here is how to use text chat in Back 4 Blood on PlayStation or Xbox.

How to use text chat on PlayStation and Xbox in Back 4 Blood

If you have noticed other people leaving messages in the text chat, you can reply and leave your own chat with a quick double-tap of a button. On PlayStation, press Options twice. For Xbox, tap Menu (the three lines button). When you do it, the keyboard will show up on the screen and allow you to input what you want to say. Since typing on consoles can take a long time, we recommend using this only in safe rooms and after eliminating a horde so you aren’t attacked while typing.

If you are playing Swarm Mode, you can adjust who can see your text chats by pressing the Options or Menu button one time to bring up the game menu. Press Triangle or Y to toggle between only your team seeing it and all players in the match. This has no effect while in campaign missions. Text chat can be used anywhere in the game, including the Fort Hope hub, so if you do not have a microphone, some form of communication is still available, including the ping system that will allow you to point out items much faster than text.