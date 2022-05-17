How to use the map in Arma Reforger

The island of Everon in Arma Reforger is as breathtaking as it is massive. The map is 164 kilometers squared in total, with 51 kilometers squared of that being the main landmass, surrounded by smaller islands. A good chunk of this is water, making it difficult to navigate without a minimap or any sort of player icon on the in-game map. This guide explains how to use the map so you never get lost.

Check your landmarks

Screenshot by DoubleXP

In the screenshot above, taken from the Arma Reforger tutorial, you can see a small part of the map around the town of Levie. The game helpfully gives you a rough idea of your location in the bottom right-hand corner. In our case, it says we’re north of Levie. We know that we’re close to a large farmhouse on a minor road, which lines up with the X in the upper half of the image above.

If you’re told that you need to get somewhere, such as a Mobile Command Unit, then you’re a bit stuck. However, if you have landmarks to help inform the location you need to get to, it suddenly becomes a lot easier. For example, in the image above, we know that we need to get to a Mobile Command Unit in grid reference 077-046, where the X in the bottom half of the image is.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

However, you’re not always going to have X marks on your map, so communicating directions and positions with your team can feel impossible. The same basic rules apply, though. Look at the location you’re talking about and describe what’s around it. Grey boxes are buildings, so you can explain if it’s a large or small building based on the map. You can also say whether the location is close to a town on the map and what direction from that town it is. Towns are easy to get to because they’re well-lit and large, so they’re always a good place to start. Finally, there are small crosses posted on road signs at various points on Everon. These are marked on the map, as are electrical wires strung along telegraph poles, forming a strange series of long black lines. We found that tracking locations using these was incredibly helpful.

Below, we’ve outlined what each of the roads or lines on the map look like to more easily identify your path.