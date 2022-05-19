How to use the Whetstone in V Rising

There’s a lot going on within V Rising, as players awaken from a century-long slumber to find their former glory being reduced to rubble, at best. From staving off a slew of enemies, both player and NPC, to figuring out where to start building next, V Rising posits multiple queries with no clear answers.

As players slowly begin to seek rebuilding a place to call home, a litany of materials and resources will rear their head. Whetstones are one such material, and they can be both crafted and found. There is no immediate use of a whetstone for players within V Rising — instead, it is used as an intermediary component towards other items.

Regardless, players will need to have whetstones figuratively ‘on tap’ as they progress through technology tiers within V Rising, and there are two guaranteed ways to grab them: by loot, and by crafting.

If players are seeking a few whetstones to just place a quick building, such as the Grinder for stone bricks and stone dust, a quick visit to a nearby Bandit Encampment should do nicely. Hovering over certain areas in the map view (accessed by pressing ‘M’) will show players notable loot that drops from those areas.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Ultimately, this is placing a finger in the leaking dam — in terms of long-form play, running to Bandit Encampments for every recipe is not only a time-sink, but it’s also unnecessary risk. Within the Blood Altar, a foe named Grayson will offer the whetstone recipe when slain and fed upon.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

From there, the recipe will unlock with the forge, allowing players to craft whetstones on demand in exchange for one copper ingot, and twelve stone dust.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

A wise vampire will ensure there are always whetstones on hand, as having progress stymied by a lack of materials can be a frustrating experience. As the furnace is a passive production building, check the inventory occasionally and ensure it’s always churning out time-gated resources.