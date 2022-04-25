How to visit a green star system in No Man’s Sky

There are many types of systems for you to discover and visit in No Man’s Sky, from standard yellow star systems like our own solar system to those dominated by black holes where all life has disappeared. This guide explains how to visit green star systems, where planets with more life than you’ll encounter anywhere else can be found.

Acquire the Emeril Drive for your Hyperdrive

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You can only warp to green star systems using an Emeril Drive. To build it, you must first unlock the Blueprint for the Cadmium Drive, then purchase the Blueprints for the Emeril Drive. This gives you the basic crafting recipes to build both of these drives and install them in your ship. You can purchase these Blueprints from the Starship research vendor on the Anomaly.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To install the Emeril Drive, you need 4 Wiring Loom and 250 Cadmium. Outside of Expeditions, the only way to get Cadmium is by warping to red star systems. Wiring Loom can be purchased from any space station, so you don’t need to worry much about acquiring it.

The only reason you’ll have to visit a green star system, aside from the chance at finding beautiful planets, is mining Emeril. This has many uses, many of which help you warp even farther with each Warp Core. If you want to find an exotic biome, you’re better off heading to a red star system since the chances of finding one are three times better in red systems than in green systems. Still, green star systems have a slightly better chance of hosting an exotic planet than yellow star systems do.