How to vote to kick in Back 4 Blood

In games like Back 4 Blood, teamwork is essential to success. One bad egg in the mix can ruin the experience for everyone by either griefing teammates or being absent from the game. Because you cannot trust random players you get matched with on the internet, vote-to-kick options have become necessary in many gaming communities. Here is how to kick players in Back 4 Blood.

If you were expecting the kick player functionality in Back 4 Blood to work similarly to Left 4 Dead’s old vote-to-kick system, we have some news for you. Where anyone could select a player on the team and offer their fate up to the rest of the players at any time in that old system, the only way to have access to kicking a player is if they misbehave first in Back 4 Blood. When you bring up the menu, a new Kick Player option has been added on the left but will be shadowed out until a player does one of the things to warrant being kicked.

Before a player can be kicked in Back 4 Blood, they must either be idle for a long time or have dealt enough friendly fire damage. While we do not know the exact threshold that warrants a player to be kicked, we can say it takes more than ten seconds on the idle side, and friendly fire requires quite a bit of damage to be dealt with. We will update this article when we have more information on the exact parameters for being kicked.

