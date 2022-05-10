How to watch May 11 Nintendo Indie World Direct – livestream time and links

Nintendo has confirmed that its latest Indie World Direct is to air on Wednesday, May 11 and we’re here to help you find out how to watch it. The Indie World livestream will be roughly 20 minutes long and it will showcase indie games heading to the Nintendo Switch. Hopefully, a few surprise announcements will be revealed alongside updates on games we already know about.

When is the Nintendo Indie World Direct on May 11?

The Nintendo Indie World Direct is set to air on Wednesday, May 11 at 7 AM PT/10 AM ET. In the U.K., you can watch the latest Indie World Direct on May 11 at 3 PM. In Europe, meanwhile, the livestream start time is 4 PM CEST. Now, you just need to know where you can watch the latest update on Switch indie games.

Tune in May 11 at 7:00 a.m. PT for a new @IndieWorldNA Showcase featuring roughly 20 minutes of information on upcoming indie games headed to Nintendo Switch. #IndieWorld



Where to watch the May 11 Nintendo Indie World Direct

You can watch the latest Indie World Direct on Nintendo’s official site or on YouTube. If you’re looking for regional versions of the May 11 Indie World Showcase, you’ll need to head to the Nintendo UK YouTube channel. It’s best to watch a Nintendo Direct from the country you reside as release dates and timings can differ between continents. We’ve also embedded the U.S. version of the indie showcase below.

Fingers crossed we get a long-awaited update on Sports Story or (better yet) Hollow Knight: Silksong. Tune in on May 11 to find out what indie developers have in the works for the Nintendo Switch.