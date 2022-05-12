How to watch May 17 505 Games digital showcase – livestream time and links

Publisher 505 Games has confirmed its first-ever digital showcase, scheduled to air on Tuesday, May 17 and we’re here to help you find out when and where to watch it. No details have been given on how long the 505 Games showcase will be, but we do know when the livestream airs and how to watch it.

When is the 505 Games digital showcase on May 17?

The 505 Games digital showcase is set to air on May 17 at 6 AM PT/9 AM ET. In the U.K., the livestream will begin at 2 PM BST, meaning it airs at 3 PM CET in Europe. Now you know when you can watch the digital showcase from the Control publisher, you need to know where to watch it and all of its announcements unfold.

Where to watch the May 17 505 Games digital showcase

You’ll need to head to the official 505 Games YouTube channel to watch its digital showcase. The publisher appears to have just the one channel in the west, so there are no regional variants to worry about when it comes to announced release dates and other finer details. If you’d rather stay with us to watch the showcase (who can blame you? We’re lovely), we’ve embedded it below for your viewing pleasure.

As this is the first digital showcase livestream in 505 Games’ 15-year history, it suggests that the publisher has something cool up its sleeves its dying to show us. After purchasing the Ghostrunner IP for $5 million back in March 2021 and announcing a sequel just two months later, it’s time we finally saw the game in action.

Perhaps we’ll get a good look at Metroid Dread developer MercurySteam’s Project Iron, too. We’re up for any surprise announcement as well. Over to you 505 Games. Following the digital showcase, 505 Games will be taking part in a community Q&A session, head to the official Discord server for more details.