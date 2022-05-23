How to watch Warhammer Skulls announcement showcase on June 1 – livestream time and links

Warhammer is having its own week-long digital event, Warhammer Skulls, which is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, June 1. The event kicks off with an announcement showcase, and we’re here to help you find out when and where to watch it. The showcase is set to reveal new games and provide updates on existing Warhammer titles. Let’s take a look at when and where to watch it.

When is the Warhammer Skulls announcement showcase on June 1?

The Warhammer Skulls announcement showcase is set to air on June 1 at 10 AM PT/1 PM ET. In the U.K., the livestream begins at 6 PM BT, meaning a 7 PM CET start time in Europe. Of course, you’ll also need to know where you can watch the announcement showcase for Warhammer games.

Where to watch the June 1 Warhammer Skulls announcement showcase

To watch the Warhammer games announcement showcase, you’ll need to head to the official Warhammer Twitch channel. Simply go to the official Warhammer Twitch channel at the times listed above on June 1 to watch the digital announcement showcase livestream.

Related: Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters embraces all its inspirations with fantastic results – Review

As stated above, the Warhammer Skulls event is week-long. It begins with the announcement showcase on Wednesday, June 1. The announcement showcase will, as per the Warhammer Community website, feature “global premieres of new games, and reveals from Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, Space Marine 2, and much more.”

On top of announcements for new games and updates on upcoming releases, previously launched titles will be given updates too. This means that we can expect to see more of Total War: Warhammer III, hopefully with an update on its meaty 2022 roadmap, and more. After the announcement showcase, head to Twitch the rest of the week (until June 8) for “enticing offers on Warhammer video games galore, giving you the chance to get into any of the games you’ve missed.”