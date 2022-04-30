How to win at Soccer in Nintendo Switch Sports – tips and tricks

Soccer is one of the many sports events available in Nintendo Switch Sports. Players taking part in the event can choose to play the one-on-one, four-on-four or shoot-out mode. Since playing soccer virtually might be confusing for many players, we’ve put together a guide comprising the tips and tricks for the event.

Managing your stamina is one of the essential aspects of succeeding in Nintendo Switch Sports’ soccer. Your stamina will be denoted by a small wheel just beside your character. Do not lose track of your stamina wheel, as it can significantly impact how fast you can go. Whenever you sprint or dash, the stamina wheel will start to fill rapidly, and the more it fills, the slower your character will become. Hence, do not run like a headless chicken on the field and manage your stamina efficiently to maximize your potential.

Throughout the match, you will use a normal ball for playing soccer which will reward you with one point when scored. However, towards the end, a golden ball will be deployed that will reward you with double points when scored. Since the time duration of all the matches is very low, it’s important that you prioritize the golden ball as it can easily make or break the game.

When playing soccer, you can use various techniques to shoot the ball. You can give through balls, low passes, lobs, or absolutely smash it depending upon the situation. Get familiar with the shooting pattern/style of the game since the ball doesn’t always follow a linear trajectory. Surprise your opponents by mixing and matching different shooting styles.