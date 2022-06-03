How Ultra Unlocks work for Pokémon Go Fest 2022

The Ultra Unlock rewards return for the Pokémon Go Fest 2022 event. These bonuses provide players with multiple rewards after the event has ended. These rewards appear in future Pokémon Go events, giving everyone reason to work together to unlock them. However, for Pokémon Go Fest 2022, the Ultra Unlock system will work differently than it has previously. Here’s what you need to know about how Ultra Unlocks work during Pokémon Go Fest 2022.

Ultra Unlocks in Pokémon Go Fest 2022

Previously, the Ultra Unlock was a single event where Global Challenges happened during the larger Pokémon Go Fest event. There would be multiple Challenges for all players to work on together. After a set number of them had been completed, an unlock bonus would happen that would be available in an upcoming Pokémon Go event.

For Pokémon Go Fest 2022, the Ultra Unlocks will happen across the many Pokémon Go Fest events. The major one will be happening from June 4 to 5, and it’s a virtual event. After that, there will be in-person Pokémon Go events in Berlin, Seattle, and Sapporo. Each of these events will have Ultra Unlock Global Challenges for everyone to complete.

Upon completing the Global Challenge, an advanced version of the challenge will be available in a future Pokémon Go event. The Ultra Unlock system will remain available to everyone to progress through the Global Challenge for those who cannot make it to any in-person events. You want to check out these challenges actively when they drop to provide a helping hand to all Pokémon Go players.

All information about the Ultra Unlock bonuses will be announced a day after the event. You can expect to hear more details after every Pokémon Go Fest event by checking Pokémon Go’s blog or Twitter account.