Idle Heroes codes (May 2022)

If you’re reading this, you probably already know how easy it is to train characters in Idle Heroes. With more than 200 to collect and equip with rare fancy gear, the game would be a chore if not for the fact that heroes train themselves while you’re not around. However, we all need a helping hand now and then. That’s why we’ve put together this list of Idle Heroes codes, all of which award you with valuable freebies to help you make the most of the game.

How to redeem codes in Idle Heroes

Redeeming a code in Idle Heroes is simple.

Open the game. Navigate to the ‘Cool Events’ menu in the top right-hand side of the screen. Open the ‘Cool Events’ tab. Enter the codes in the text entry box and press the ‘Exchange’ button. Claim your rewards from your mailbox. They’re sent immediately.

Active Idle Heroes Codes

This list contains all the codes that we know to be working at the time of writing.