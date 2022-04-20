Infinite Chaos Chamber crystal glitch – Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Crystals are a very important resource in the Chaos Chamber. You need these valuable items to purchase upgrades and get loot from the barfing rabbit statues. Unfortunately, getting loot with these crystals costs a lot. It’s 500 crystals to use any of the statues. That’s where this glitch comes in. You can farm crystals for a long time and finally have enough to get that mountain of legendary items you’ve been dreaming of. Here is how you perform the infinite crystal glitch in the Chaos Chamber in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

One thing to note about this glitch is that it can only be performed under certain circumstances, so it might take a while before you are able to do it. Go through the Chaos Chamber until you fight Zomboss. Zomboss is the key to getting this glitch to work. Go into the boss arena and defeat Zomboss. You can easily do this with poison and fire weapons.

Once Zomboss is defeated, the dice will spawn that you can destroy to get crystals. After destroying the dice, the portal will spawn that you can use to leave. Don’t use the portal. Instead, go over to one of the braziers and kill yourself. Doing this will make you spawn in the tunnel before the boss encounter. Since Zomboss’ spawn trigger is you falling down the hole into the arena, Zomboss will respawn and you can defeat them over and over again. Each time you defeat Zomboss, you can melee the dice even though they won’t spawn. Melee the area in front of the portal and you will continue to get extra crystals each time you defeat the boss.