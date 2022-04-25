Infinite Lost Souls glitch – Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Coiled Captors DLC

Lost Souls were introduced alongside the Coiled Captors DLC. With the introduction from Vesper when you enter Dreamveil, you learn that Lost Souls are the currency needed to operate the Wheel of Fate. This new tool spits out any time of item as long as you feed it 25 Lost Souls. The wheel can even toss out cosmetic items so you can dress your character up. Luckily, there is a glitch to get an infinite number of Lost Souls in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. Here is how you perform the glitch.

This glitch doesn’t only work with Lost Souls. You can also use this glitch to get legendary gear, making it great overall. Unfortunately, you will lose out on a lot of gold. You don’t need to worry about spending the gold, but we recommend not performing the glitch if you are trying to hold onto your gold for something in-game like inventory upgrades.

Performing this glitch is rather simple. You are actually going to be farming Chums, the boss at the end of the DLC. Before going through the mirror, make sure to have a weapon or spell that can damage you. This will be important for later. Go through the DLC and defeat Chums. We recommend farming him on the hardest difficulty to get the most out of him. After he is defeated, collect your loot and down yourself. Let the SYS timer run out and you will respawn at the top before Chums’ boss arena. Jump back down and Chums will be waiting once more for you to fight him. Keep doing this until you have all the Lost Souls and legendary items you want. This is a great way to get the DLC-specific legendary gear and cosmetics.