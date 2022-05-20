Is Alolan Golem good and how to best use it in Pokémon Go

How you build a Pokémon matters in Pokémon Go to ensure you can get the most out of it. You want to make sure it has the best attacks and it comes with the best stats to ensure it can take on some of the more powerful opponents in the game. Even with a good moveset, a Pokémon with poor stats will fall flat, unfortunately. Alolan Golem is a Pokémon with mediocre stats and a decent moveset. But how can you make it work? Here’s what you need to know about how to best use Alolan Golem and if it’s good in Pokémon Go.

How to best use Alolan Golem

Alolan Golem is an Electric and Rock-type Pokémon. It is weak against Fighting, Grass, Ground, and Water-type moves, but it is resistant against Electric, Fire, Flying, Normal, and Poison-type attacks. It has a maximum CP of 2,949, an attack of 178, a defense of 168, and a stamina of 162. While it has a higher set of stats, we recommend using it in the Great League area, capping its CP at 1,497, with an attack of 125, a defense of 121, and a stamina of 117. You’ll have the best time using Alolan Golem in this category than in the Ultra or Master Leagues.

Alolan Golem’s greatest weakness is being vulnerable to Fighting, Grass, and Water-type moves. Many of the standard Pokémon in the Great League frequently use these attacks, making it difficult to find a good place for it in the meta. You primarily want to use Alolan Golem against Fire, and Flying-type Pokémon, relying on its Rock and Electric-type attacks, which means the best moveset to teach Alolan Golem is the fast move volt switch and the charged moves rock smash and wild charge.

Because many Pokémon in the Great League use attacks supereffective to Alolan Golem, we recommend keeping it to the minor league and cup categories. You’ll find the best way to use it is to create a team with it in the smaller cups, pitting it against Fire and Flying-type Pokémon, avoiding Fighting, Grass, and Water-types, if possible.

Is Alolan Golem good?

Alolan Golem is an okay choice in Pokémon Go. It will never make a massive splash in the meta because of its decent moveset and subpar stats. You primarily want to use it as a spicy choice against another trainer, though. However, several other options out beat Alolan Golem, which optimizes its unique attacks with better resistances.