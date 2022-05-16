Is Apex Legends Mobile free to play? Answered

Apex Legends Mobile will launch worldwide on Tuesday, May 17, with pre-registration available now. The game’s availability to download on iOS and Android devices will vary from country to country, so be on the lookout for your country’s time for download. The main Apex Legends game on consoles and PC is a free-to-play battle royale, but does that mean the mobile version will also be free?

Is Apex Legends Mobile free to play?

Apex Legends Mobile will be free-to-play when it hits iOS and Android devices on May 17. You can still be able to use real-world money to buy in-game currencies to purchase cosmetics and accessories. Apex Legends Mobile essentially functions the same as the main console version of the title, with some deviations.

Apex Legends Mobile only has 9 of the 21 current available playable characters ready at launch, with an exclusive tenth character called Fade coming to Mobile. Fade is a mysterious new character who has a similar aesthetics and gameplay function as Wraith. Fade has a tactical ability that allows them to slip into the Void, and their Ultimate allows them to send opponents into the Void as well.

Another exclusive feature coming to the mobile title is that you will be able to customize the abilities of the different playable characters. Playing Apex Legends Mobile shall allow you to unlock things called Legend Perks that lets you modify the special move of the ten playable characters. Most of the modifications are minor in the grand scheme of things but can end up changing the tide of a match in your favor.

The original Apex Legends launched on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in February 2019, and has continued to be one of the most popular battle royales on the market. The game has been praised for its art style, diverse cast of characters, and addicting gameplay. The game has since been ported to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and soon on mobile devices.