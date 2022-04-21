Is Attack On Titan coming to Fortnite? Answered

Attack on Titan was one of the biggest anime in the world during the winter season of 2022 and it is coming back to wrap up the final season in 2023. Fans of the show might not like the idea of waiting a whole year to find out how Erin, Mikasa, and Armen’s story ends, but they might not have to wait quite that long to see their favorite characters in action. They might be following in Naruto’s footsteps and hitting Fortnite shortly.

Is Attack on Titan coming to Fortnite?

Nothing has been confirmed yet, but Twitter user ShiinaBR, who is a known Fortnite data miner, found a new shop background for two new skins that could hit the game in the coming weeks. The background might not appear to be much, but fans of Attack on Titan were quick to point out that this design is often seen during the opening credits of the most recent season of the show. Adding credence to this theory is that the skins have the codename “Rumble” which is likely a reference to The Rumbling, a cataclysmic event that unfolded during the show’s fourth season.

New shop background for encrypted skins with the codename "Rumble" pic.twitter.com/2I4j0RB62c — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) April 19, 2022

If Fortnite is bringing two characters from Attack on Titan into the game, it is likely to be Erin and Mikasa, who are the two most popular characters in the show. However, it is also possible Levi will make an appearance instead. We’ll just have to wait and see if anything gets officially confirmed.