Is Aurorus good and how to best use it in Pokémon Go

Aurorus is making its way to Pokémon Go and debuting in the Adventure Week 2022 event. When the event launches, all players have a chance to add this Pokémon to their collection should they catch enough Amaura and evolve it. When using this Pokémon, how can you best use Aurorus in Pokémon Go, and is it good?

How to best use Aurorus

Aurorus is a Rock and Ice-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Fighting, Grass, Ground, Rock, Steel, and Water-type moves, but it is resistant against Flying, Ice, Normal, and Poison-type attacks. When building a team with Aurorus, keep these weaknesses in mind. Fighting-type Pokémon are some of the most frequently used in the Great and Ultra Leagues, along with Ground, Rock, and Water-types.

Aurorus has a maximum CP of 2,802, an attack of 158, and defense of 140, and a stamina of 221 when using it in PvP. You can choose to participate in the Great or Ultra Leagues when using Aururos against other players. Unfortunately, Aurorus does not have the strength to jump into the Master League. We recommend keeping it in the lower categories, potentially using it for special Cup competitions.

While Aurorus’ defenses will be bad because of its typing, you want to focus on its offensive capabilities. It can be helpful against a handful of Dragon, Flying, Grass, Ground, and Water-type Pokémon, but you want to be careful when building its moveset. The best moves to teach it is the fast move powder snow and the charged moves thunderbolt and weather ball (Ice-type). You can use Aurorus’ weather ball to bait out an enemy’s shields, potentially tipping the scales for the other Pokémon in your roster.

You may want to stick to using Aurorus in Pokémon Go raids, or when battling against Team Rocket grunts.

Is Aurorus good?

When it comes down to it, Aurorus is a situational Pokémon. It won’t always be good, but if you build your team correctly, it can become an unorthodox choice. We don’t recommend using it too often, and you might find this useful in themed cups where the cap is 1,500 CP. Try experimenting with Aurorus, but its typing will hold it back.