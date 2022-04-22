Is Bewear good and how to best use it in Pokémon Go

Bewear is a Pokémon you can add to your collection in Pokémon Go. You’ll need to evolve it from Stufful and power it up to make it an effective Pokémon for your roster. The real question is if you want to consider using it for the Battle League or in raids against other Pokémon. While you’re likely not going to see this often in raids, you might see it in the Great League or specific cups. In this guide, we will cover if Bewear is good and how to best use it in Pokémon Go.

Bewear is a Normal and Fighting-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Fairy, Fighting, Flying, and Psychic-type moves, but it is resistant against Bug, Dark Ghost, and Rock-type attacks. It has a maximum CP of 3,117, an attack of 190, a defense of 123, and a stamina of 217. Because of its lower defense, we highly recommend primarily using Bewear in the Great League, and in any Special Cups that occur, you can participate in it.

Bewear has the best chance to make the most significant impact in the lower leagues. When it reaches the Ultra Cup, multiple Pokémon begin to give it trouble, forcing you to be much more on the defensive. Plus, with Bewear’s lower defense rating, you won’t be able to use it too long in this category. However, that’s not a massive problem in the Great League.

When using Bewear in the Great League, you primarily want to use it as your Lead or Switch Pokémon. As a Lead Pokémon, it will be the first you use in a battle, giving it plenty of opportunities to spam its fast move to use its attacks. However, you might want to swap out to another Pokémon mid-fight to ensure it doesn’t drop immediately because it’s not too bulky. Alternatively, in the Switch role, you can use it to counter specific Pokémon that could overtake some of your other teammates.

To get the most out of Bewear, you want to make sure you teach it the best moveset. From its pool of moves, you want to teach Bewear the fast move shadow claw, with the charged moves superpower and stomp. Unfortunately, despite Bewear being able to learn the exclusive drain punch, that attack is not as powerful as the other choices.

Bewear can be a solid choice and a reliable attack in the lower leagues. It may not do too much in the Ultra or Master Leagues, but it’s ideal in the correct category.