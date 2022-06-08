Is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the much anticipated sequel to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Released in 2019, the reboot introduced Warzone, which remains one of the more successful battle royale games in the current landscape. While the core multiplayer modes behind Call of Duty: Modern Warfare may have been divisive, its campaign was more universally praised.

As a direct sequel to that reboot, will fans get to experience the continuation of this story on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One or is 2022’s Call of Duty current-gen only?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

Immediately following the June 8, 2022 reveal livestream, Infinity Ward confirmed that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is launching on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The last-gen console versions join the premium platforms on release day, which is October 28, 2022. For those that were wondering, even Warzone 2.0, which was previously described as a next-gen experience, is going to be playable on last-gen consoles.

As expected, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 carries forward the Infinity Ward 8 engine, which debuted with the 2019 reboot. While Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War ended up utilizing an older engine, Infinity Ward states that the Infinity Ward 8 engine will be unified across the franchise beginning with Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

The previously tested Ricochet anti-cheat will also launch day one with Warzone 2.0 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. PC players will also be happy to know that the franchise returns to Steam beginning with Modern Warfare 2.

If you’re familiar with Modern Warfare, its sequel brings back fan-favorite characters such as Ghost, Captain Price, and Soap. Along with the already established squad, the campaign sees a new addition in Colonel Alejandro Vargas, a member of the Mexican Special Forces.