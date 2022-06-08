Is Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One?

For fans of battle royale games, the impending Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 release date coincides with a potentially equally exciting Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. While this next evolution of the Warzone experience won’t launch day and date with the main game, it still launches at some point in 2022. Past statements from Infinity Ward have implied that Warzone 2.0 was built as a current-generation title, but is that actually the case?

Is Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 going to miss out on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One?

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

Luckily for last-gen console owners, Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is going to be playable on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. This joins Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, which is also confirmed as a cross-gen release. The last-gen versions of Warzone 2.0 will launch on the same day as the PC and current-gen consoles, with a specific release date yet to be unveiled as of the time of writing. We will update this guide as that information becomes available.

We will also update the guide as we learn about crossplay. Considering Warzone already featured crossplay, it’s safe to assume that the same will apply to Call of Duty Warzone 2.0. However, the question remains as to whether this feature will span generations. We could see a similar situation to a game like Battlefield 2042, in which the last-gen versions feature certain compromises that make cross-gen multiplayer impossible to implement.

The original Call of Duty: Warzone is technically enhanced for both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. However, there are limitations in place. Both consoles are running the title under a backwards compatibility layer, meaning we aren’t seeing the full extent of PS5 and Series X/S hardware capabilities. Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 should showcase what that might have looked like.