Is Daisy in Mario Strikers: Battle League? Answered

Princess Daisy made her debut in the Mario series way back on the original Game Boy with Super Mario Land. Since then, Nintendo has seemingly considered her to be a second-rate character, only really appearing in sports and party titles as an accessory to either Peach or Luigi. Despite this, the spunky princess has a dedicated fanbase. We know her to be a highly competitive and athletic person. Can you play as Princess Daisy in Mario Strikers: Battle League?

Is Princess Daisy playable in Mario Strikers: Battle League?

For the first time in our memory of Mario Sports titles, Princess Daisy does not currently appear in Mario Strikers: Battle League. She is not on the starting roster, and there are no unlockable characters in the game. You have Peach as a mainstay, and the equally popular Rosalina is here as well, but Daisy is nowhere to be seen.

While it may be disappointing to the Daisy lovers that their princess is another castle, we highly expect her to appear in the game in the future. As we said above, Daisy’s main role over the last few decades has been in these side sports games, and she has been playable in the past Mario Strikers games.

Mario Strikers: Battle League will be getting additional characters post-launch, and if they are treated like other recent sports titles, we expect them to be free updates when they come to the game. The roster size in this game is a little shorter than it usually is, so we do not know for sure if Daisy is included in the future character pool, but knowing her as a sports mainstay, we expect to see it. We will update this article when we have more information.