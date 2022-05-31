Perk-a-colas play a pivotal role in Call of Duty Zombies. You have your mainstays in Juggernog and Quick Revive that are heavily recommended for every game, but some perks now and then can feel like a waste of essence points. In season five, Treyarch has debuted a brand new perk called Death Perception. Is it any good?

Is Death Perception good in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies?

Death Perception is a perk focused on giving the user information faster. You can see an orange aura of any enemies that are obscured by walls or other structures when you get it.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

When you begin leveling it up with Aetherium Crystals, you see the following benefits:

Level 1- faster update rate for the minimap

Level 2- get an on-screen indicator when an enemy is behind you

Level 3- get 20% more salvage from pick-ups

Level 4- 25% additional armor penetration damage

Level 5- you can see chests, resources, and item drops through walls like enemies. They will have a blue aura

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Now for the big question, is Death Perception good in a Call of Duty Zombies match? Our answer is, it’s decent.

We do not believe that Death Perception is one of the best perks in Zombies for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, but that doesn’t mean we don’t like it. We would rate it about mid-tier.

Seeing things through walls is suitable for when you are running through maps so that you can be ready for an ambush, and seeing items through walls can save you a little time in Outbreak, but by no means is this game-changing. The additional salvage and armor penetration are nice, but it doesn’t make it a must-buy over perks like Deadshot Daiquiri or Elemental Pop. We do like it better than Mule Kick and Tombstone, but there are five other perks we will routinely buy before Death Perception.