Is Diablo Immortal cross platform/crossplay?

Diablo is one of the most enduring gaming properties in the world, dating back to 1997. The series has spawned multiple spinoffs and sequels, with the latest of these coming in just a few months, according to the latest announcement trailer.

Diablo Immortal is due to be released for the PC, iOS, and Android platforms on June 2, giving players the chance to dive into the fray against the Lord of Terror themselves both at home and on the go. However, the question always arises: will your save file carry over from one platform to the other?

Will Diablo Immortal have crossplay?

The good news is that Diablo Immortal does look like it will have cross-platform play between PC and mobile devices. This was confirmed in the trailer released on April 25. The series has a long history of success on the PC, so it isn’t surprising that Blizzard wants to make sure that fans that have played it before can continue to support the latest entry.

Diablo Immortal is a free-to-play entry in the Diablo franchise set between the events of the first two Diablo games. It was originally announced way back in 2018, with details dripping in now and then over the years, so it has been a long wait for fans to get their hands on it. In addition to the crossplay feature, it will also have controller support for both mobile and PC versions of the game.