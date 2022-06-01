Is Diablo Immortal free-to-play? Answered

Diablo Immortal might be a slight step in a new direction for the series, but overall is more of what you know from the long-running dungeon crawling games. Even with the title mainly being made for mobile phones, there is a PC version for long-time fans to give a try. However, phone games have a bit of an iffy history with their business model. Is Diablo Immortal a free-to-play game?

Is Diablo Immortal free-to-play?

Diablo Immortal is a free-to-play game, meaning you do not have to put up any money to download and enjoy the game. Regardless if you are on mobile or PC, just hop into the game, and you will have no limits to how much of the game you can play. Everyone has six classes they can choose from and level up with all areas of the game available to you.

That being said, the game does feature microtransactions as its business model, so if you want to, you can put some real-world money into it. Diablo Immortal’s in-game currency is Eternal Orbs, which can be purchased for bundles ranging from a dollar to $100. Those Orbs can then be used on progressing your Battle Pass, purchasing cosmetics, and getting Crests.

For some people, they would rather have a game that they pay a one-time fee upfront and have full access to every part of the game that they can unlock through gameplay. While there are some things locked behind the microtransaction paywall, there is a wealth of content to experience here without charging your credit card. You can earn Gold and Platinum from in-game tasks to use on upgrading and getting new gear on the marketplace. Of course, that route will take time, though, and Eternal Orbs will get you access to that stuff faster.