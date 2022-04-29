Is Disney Dreamlight Valley free to play?

Disney Dreamlight Valley will have you crafting items and buildings alongside your favorite heroes from the House of Mouse. However, can you play the game without paying any money? The answer is complicated.

Those who want to play Disney Dreamlight Valley as a free-to-play title will be waiting many Happy Unbirthdays to get access to the game. It will first launch as an Early Access title on consoles and PC, and the only way to experience Disney Dreamlight Valley at that point would be by buying the Founder’s Pack. This period will begin this summer, but a free-to-play element will be introduced next year when Disney Dreamlight Valley fully launches.

If you’re an Xbox Game Pass subscriber, you can also gain access to Disney Dreamlight Valley as it will be included in your subscription.

Disney Dreamlight Valley will have you creating your landscapes with its crafting options, while exploring the world with quests and landmarks to find. As you progress, you’ll be freeing characters from the grips of the Forgetting and unlocking new realms to discover.

Some characters that are featured in Disney Dreamlight Valley so far include Merlin from The Sword in the Stone, Ariel from The Little Mermaid, and Wall-E from his titular film.